From the moment she stepped out with Prince Harry for her engagement photocall in November, Meghan Markle's every move, wardrobe choice and fashion essentials have been under intense scrutiny from royal watchers and fashionistas alike. And one thing fans have realised is how much Meghan loves wearing stiletto heels - shoes which boast a thin, high tapering heel which many women struggle to tolerate. For her first public appearance as a future royal, the former Suits actress matched her now iconic outfit with a pair of stone-coloured, lace-up Aquazzura Matilde heels - a style which she previously wore for the One Young World Summit in Ottawa in 2016.

Meghan Markle wore these chic Aquazzura Matilde heels at her engagement photocall

Back in November 2010, when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped onto the world's stage as the fiancée of Prince William, her shoes were a completely different story. It was clear from the start how Kate's favourite shoes were court heels. She offset her sapphire-blue Issa dress with a pair of black suede Episode Angel courts. From this moment, the 'Kate' effect certainly kicked off with websites crashing as royal fans attempted to get their hands on the outfit.

The former actress then opted for Manolo Blahnik heels at the Endeavour Fund Awards

In February, for her first red carpet appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan stunned fans by ditching a conventional gown for a chic trouser suit, which she teamed with an eye-catching pair of pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik 'BB' high heels. She opted to wear one of the beloved brand's popular styles which is available in multiple colours. The designer named the 'BB' style due to his fondness for Brigette Bardot. Later on that month, Meghan joined Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their first joint panel at the Royal Foundation Forum, and once again, all eyes were on her look. She went for her preferred footwear designers, Aquazzura, by donning the Casablanca multi-strap pumps in black suede.

Meghan opted for her trademark stiletto heels again in Northern Ireland

Earlier this month, during her visit to Birmingham, Meghan stood tall in her pair of pointy Manolo Blahnik 'BB' heels in black. A few days later at the Commonwealth Day service, Meghan coordinated her shoes with future sister-in-law Kate – with the pair both stepping out in navy suede heels, which looked virtually identical from afar. Meghan opted for her trademark stiletto heels by Manolo Blahnik, while Kate's shoes had an ever so slightly thicker heel thanks to her trusty Malory pumps by Rupert Sanderson. More recently, Meghan looked as stunning as usual for her surprise engagement in Northern Ireland. Her brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps were definitely hard to miss. Now with only weeks to go till her big day, it remains to be seen whether Meghan will opt for her favourite shoe style.

