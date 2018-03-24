Davina McCall shows off slender frame in figure-hugging outfit

Davina McCall looked head-to-toe gorgeous for her Sport Relief presenting duties on Friday night, choosing to work with Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith to put together her black ensemble. Showing off her incredible gym-honed figure, the presenter wore an off-the-shoulder Michael Kors top tucked into a pair of Alice McCall jeans - a fashion brand owned by Davina's cousin. "Loved last night ... huge congrats to @sportrelief and to @aflintoff11 @garylineker @oreodubaofficial thank you x extra spesh thank you to @angiesmithstyle @cherylphelpsgardiner and @mdlondon @alicemccallptyltd for making me feel like a princess," Davina wrote on Instagram alongside her beautiful outfit snap.

Photo: © Instagram

Davina posted her figure-hugging outfit on Instagram

Her signature brown locks were swept up into a bun, leaving her classic fringe falling with some natural tendrils to frame her face - tended to by celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas. She finished the look with a smokey eye, nude lip and a pair of stand-out red Kurt Geiger courts.

Davina appeared on the fund-raising show alongside the likes of Zoe Ball, who raised over a million pounds in memory of her late boyfriend Billy Yates, and Strictly star and presenter Ore Aduba. The 50-year-old, who is usually known for posting fitness selfies and motivational workout snaps, looked happy and glowing as she posed backstage.

Photo: © BBC

The presenter fronted the show alongside Gary Lineker

She recently spoke candidly on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, saying that he hopes that her super-flat stomach, as seen on her Instagram posts, will be "a good advert" for new mothers. Davina, who is training to be a fitness instructor, confessed that she struggled to shed the weight after her first baby was born. "I had three babies and my last was 10lb 2oz. I had enormous babies and the [six-pack] tummy will come back," she said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. "And I hope that, to any new mummies out there, I am a good advert for when it [your flat stomach] is gone, don’t think it is gone for ever."

She added: "I really kicked into it about two months after I gave birth to Tilly. You have to find exercise you like. When you have a new baby you don't really want to exercise but I've never regretted a workout." Now that her children are all grown up, the mum-of-three can focus on her well-being. "Before I had babies, I worked six or seven days a week," she shared. "When I had Holly, I looked at her, and I thought I never want to work again. When the kids are little, you want to be with them. When they grow up, everything changes."

