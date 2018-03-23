The Duchess of Cambridge wowed the crowd at Olympic park on Thursday - wearing a £700 cream coat by Goat, a £49 spotted top by high street brand Hobbs, tailored black trousers, black heels and a smart clutch bag. Despite her stylish attire – jewellery fans all over the world were hugely taken by her stunning pearl drop earrings, which cost £1,215 by high-end jewellery brand Annoushka. The pregnant royal wore her hair loose in her trademark curled style and her dazzling earrings were just about visible when her famous mane moved with the wind.

Kate has worn her favourite pearl earrings many times

The earrings are a stunning addition to any jewellery box – the pearls are suspended on small hooped bar which are set with 0.16 ct diamond and black rhodium detailing. This isn't the first time the wife of Prince William has worn the sumptuous gems – she also wore them in January when she paid a visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London – when she wore a £220 red coat by high street store Boden.

Duchess Kate's earrings are by high-end jewellery brand Annoushka

She even wore them with a tracksuit at the start of the year! Kate swapped her heels for trainers as she stepped out for her sporty afternoon engagement in South-West London on 17 January to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in Mitcham. The 36-year-old – wrapped up warm in a white track jacket from Clarice, priced at £129 and her super-glam earrings.

MORE: Duchess Kate shows off baby bump in £49 Hobbs top

Thursday's appearance was the very last official engagement the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, undertook before her maternity leave starts. Although she will not undertake any more duties until the autumn, there are some traditional royal events Kate is likely to attend, which include the Trooping the Colour parade in June to celebrate the Queen's birthday, and one of the Buckingham Palace summer garden parties.

READ: Kate nails pastel trend in mint green coat

She is also expected to attend her brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May, which will take place just weeks after she gives birth.