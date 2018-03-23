Holly Willoughby was inspired by the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks for her outfit choice on Thursday night's live episode of Celebrity Juice, wearing a fun and floaty mini dress from Topshop - which had distinct Western-inspired details, just like the likes of Calvin Klein and Francesca Liberatore's spring collections. The dress, which is the Rodeo Frill Western Skater Dress from the high street brand, comes in at just £46 - but it's selling out fast, so get shopping! Fans were quick to comment on the look, with many saying they had rushed to Topshop's website to buy it themselves. "Such a pretty dress Holly, you look divine," one said.

Photo: © Instagram

Holly looked beautiful in her high street dress for the return of Celebrity Juice

As ever, Holly teamed up with her stylist Angie Smith to create the look, choosing some sky-high ankle strap sandals by luxury shoe designer Gina to finish the ensemble. She styled her shoulder-length blonde hair in loose waves and opted for a natural and glowing makeup look.

The presenter is perfectly on-trend with her outfit choice, since the spring catwalks saw a definite movement towards Western-inspired pieces - and high street brands are following suit, too. Holly's cross-shoulder ruffle detail and striking collar ensured she looked suitably rodeo-inspired, but by keeping her accessories minimal and modern, she pulled off the look without cliché. Nailed it!

Holly's Western-inspired Topshop dress

Reuniting with her Celebrity Juice co-stars Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton, Holly seemed thrilled to be returning to screens with the popular comedy show. Keith recently jokingly revealed the one piece of advice he gives men before they meet Holly - saying he advises them never to look her in the eye! "Generally every male on the planet tries to flirt with Holly 'cause she's incredibly attractive. I always just tell people, 'Don't look in her eyes! Do NOT look in her eyes,'" he told The Sun. "If you do she can ask you to do anything and you'll do it, so you just can't look into those eyes."