Princess Eugenie had a well-deserved night off from wedding planning as she attended the first night of the Teenage Cancer Trust annual convert series which was held at the grand Royal Albert Hall. The beautiful bride-to-be was accompanied by her fiancé Jack Brooksbank and the happy couple mirrored each other with their outfits! Jack, 30, looked particularly dapper in his swish cobalt blue suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and black leather loafers. Princess Eugenie twinned with her husband, also opting for blue but choosing a slightly darker hue. Her navy patterned dress featured a cinched in waist and a contrasting white collar. Covering up from the cold, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore opaque tights and knee high boots as she posed for waiting photographers at the high-profile event.

The couple looked super-stylish at the Royal Albert Hall

Last month the gorgeous royal was snapped at out and about in London wearing a striking camel coat and a pretty floral dress by Sandro which looked highly similar to her engagement dress by Erdem she wore in her official photographs.

The silky stain fabric featured a dazzling print and looked fabulous on the bride-to-be who will wed on 12 October at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the very same location Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed 19 May. The 27-year-old teamed it with a delightful two-toned blue cashmere scarf – keeping in with the bridal tradition!

Eugenie is incredibly close to her sister Beatrice, and recently posted a heartfelt tribute to her on her newly opened official Instagram account. Sarah, the Duchess of York's daughters are quite the stylish twosome - loving fashion and often going to stylish events together. Last year, they attended a Louis Vuitton event the company's Mayfair store in central London, held in association with Vogue magazine. The sisters delighted fashion fans everywhere as they wore matching floral dresses and luxury Louis Vuitton handbags.