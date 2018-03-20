Victoria Beckham is currently in Kenya on a special project with the charity Sports Relief, showing her Instagram followers where the charity's money goes, and what it brings to the community. While documenting her journey on Instagram Stories, fashion fans have noticed the 43-year-old is wearing her favourite white T-shirt. The modern day style icon always looks super polished and poised in every outfit she wears, but this is perhaps the most casual and laid back we've ever seen her. The stunning wife of David Beckham still looked sleek and chic - despite visiting muddy conditions - and wore a pair of skinny jeans, black wellington boots and the trusty white T-shirt which costs a whopping £90 from her own collection. The Victoria cotton-jersey T-shirt is made in a stretchy fabric and is designed to be worn in a relaxed fit.

The basic white T-shirt is seen as a wardrobe staple for the mother-of-four- she regularly dons the design and teams it with all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers, jeans and even pencil skirts.

Victoria's T-shirt is part of her Spring/Summer 2018 collection and it's an item that she has great love for, designing the perfect cut for her. She explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body," She said in 2017. "It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it"

The former Spice Girl wowed fashion fans everywhere last week when she wore a gold-toned yellow pleated skirt, a navy roll neck jumper and navy boots all from her own collection as she was snapped leaving The Ritz Hotel in Paris. The buttery hued design is cut in an on-trend midi length and is the perfect item for spring. The fashion design often wears another staple item on a regular basis - her classic roll neck jumper. Victoria, 43, also wore a chic tan ensemble in Paris which consisted of a caramel-toned skirt and shirt combo which highlighted her trim frame and minuscule waist.