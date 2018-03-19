We need Catherine Tyldesley's leopard print dress in our wardrobe ASAP
Coronation street star Catherine Tyldesley looked amazing on Sunday evening’s episode of Catch Phrase in a dazzling monochrome leopard print dress by Sosandar, priced at £69. The standout frock has a fluted hem, ruffle trim sleeves and an on-trend keyhole neckline. The black and white print gave it an eye-catching stance and the flirty hemline gave it a pretty feminine touch. The gorgeous star wore her long blonde locks in a curled and coiffed style and her makeup looked typically flawless – smoky eye makeup and a splash of lipstick completed her glowing 'face of the day'. The actress was styled by Martine Alexander – the lady behind lots of soap stars stylish looks including Kym Marsh and Faye Brookes. Catch Phrase was a celebrity special; Catherine was also joined by Loose Women co-host Stacey Solomon and Chris Kamara.
Whilst on the show – the Coronation star revealed a few what it was like on her very first day on the long-running show. She said it was "terrifying" but the cast are like family so she felt immediately comfortable.
"It was terrifying, my first scene in the Rovers. But they make you feel so welcome, straight away, as cheesy as it sounds, we're one big family."
The actress - who plays Eva Price in the long running soap - has been given time off to attend auditions for new projects. The 34-year-old was in London last week and uploaded various updates to her Instagram account.
The mother-of-one said of her descion to leave the soap after seven years: "Coronation Street has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult descion to leave. Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might just storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again."
