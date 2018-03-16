Victoria Beckham returned from her whistle-stop trip of Paris and headed straight to central London with her eldest son Brooklyn in tow. She popped into her flagship store on Dover Street and posted live updates of her busy day on her Instagram Stories. Brooklyn, 19, is home from New York where he currently studies at University. Victoria, 43 looked typically chic and stylish, wearing a pastel hued top and terracotta pencil skirt from her own collection which retails at £995. The fabulous skirt is cut into a midi-length and features bold pleats at the hem and nipped in waist detail. The coral-toned hue is a great shade for spring, and the former Spice Girl teamed her look with a pair of mint green high heels from her 'Dorothy' collection of shoes. One item that the mother-of-four rarely forgets is her sunglasses and her heavily tinted specs covered her dainty features.

Victoria stepped out with eldest son Brooklyn

This is the second time the wife of David Beckham has worn the mint green stamps – the first time was last week when she teamed them with a lilac three-piece suit. The eye-catching design is made in a tailored, structured fit and is slightly oversized – the boxy style is hugely fashionable and on trend right now. The jacket, which is called 'Man's jacket' due to its androgynous cut, is priced at £1,675 and currently available online in all sizes, and the matching trousers retail at £745.

Victoria wore a skirt from her own collection which is priced at £995

At the weekend, the high end fashion designer celebrated her beloved mother Jackie Adams' birthday with the rest of her family, including her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as sister Louise and her children, and her brother Christian and his young family.

The birthday party looked to be a fabulously fun occasion and the antics were documented on the singer's Instagram account. Highlights included a huge personalised birthday cake and even a firework's display.

