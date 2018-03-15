Zara Tindall put her best fashion foot forward once again on day three of the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday. The 36-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, wrapped up warm in a grey Escada wool coat, worth £875. The chic style statement, which featured a crystal-jewelled button and a high collarless neckline, covered Zara's blossoming baby bump as she made her way along the course. The royal rocked a black high-neck number underneath, which was teamed with a turquoise handbag and a matching floral-decorated millinery hat.

The day before, Zara dressed up her growing baby bump in a plum dress coat with stylish statement buttons and a funnel neck. She teamed the outfit with a black and white polka dot dress visible, while accessorising with a matching fascinator, over the knee brown boots and a grey handbag. Zara's appearance at the races comes a few weeks after she attended the Magic Millions Polo in Australia with her husband, Mike.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed Zara's pregnancy at the time, and Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had heard the news with a statement which read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." The couple's pregnancy comes one year after Zara tragically suffering a miscarriage. A spokesperson announced in December 2016: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike briefly spoke about their loss in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing."

