Holly Willoughby predicts Meghan Markle's wedding gown

With less than two months to go till Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do", the anticipation among royal fans is building up! During a quick chat with HELLO!, television style icon Holly Willoughby gave her prediction on the wedding gown, suggesting it will be something "classic". She shared: "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic."

And if she were to receive an invite, Holly - who has just launched Diet Coke's new campaign Because I Can - revealed exactly what she would wear herself. "As it's a Spring wedding, I would definitely be wearing something pastel and floral for the big day and as it's a royal wedding, definitely a hat - the bigger the better," she confessed. This is not the first time the This Morning presenter has heaped praise on Harry's fiancée. Speaking to The Express last year, Holly explained: "Everybody loves a royal wedding, of course they do, and Meghan Markle is just incredible. I mean you couldn't have wished for Prince Harry to end up with someone better."

It seems Meghan and Holly have lots in common too - their love for fashion accessories! The pair have both been spotted wearing pretty pieces from Missoma, a British company who specialise in demi-fine contemporary gold jewellery. The affordable designs are distinctive in design - they are made from 18ct gold and are interchangeable - often worn layered for a contemporary look which is on-trend this season. During her visit to Scotland, Meghan was spotted wearing a gorgeous ring from the brand's current collection which is priced at just £45, while earlier this week, Holly wore a gold necklace by Missoma.

