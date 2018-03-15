Lorraine Kelly, 58, looked stunning on Thursday morning as she presented The Lorraine show on ITV and she totally embraced one of the key trends for spring – colour blocking! The gorgeous Scottish star looked incredible as she graced TV screens in a bright blue dress with contrasting orange detail which is by Henry Holland for Debenhams and is priced at a reasonable £45. The dress featured an asymmetrical side split hem and 3/4 length sleeves. The bold design is part of the brand's current season and is currently available online in all sizes which is great news for fans of the daytime TV presenter's look. She added orange Topshop high heel court shoes which added to the bold nature of the outfit. The TV star wore her rich brunette locks in a curled and coiffed style and natural makeup highlighted her face.

Lorraine looked amazing in the vibrant dress

The 58-year-old sent fans wild on Monday morning in a floral bodysuit by ZARA which is priced at just £29.99. The navy and rose-printed number featured a V neckline, gathered cuffs and abstract shoulder detail. She wore the slim-fitting design with a pair of navy tailored trousers which made the most of her svelte frame and baby blue high heel shoes were added into the mix – from high street mecca Marks & Spencer.

Lorraine's dress is £45 by Debenhams

The ITV favourite hit headlines on Wednesday when she had a star-studded show which included Oprah and Reese Weatherspoon as guests. The Hollywood A-list stars were joined by Mindy Kaling on the famous sofa, to talk about their new Disney film A Wrinkle in Time.

Reese spoke about the Times Up movement on the show, and her expanding career- she now both co-produces and stars in Big Little Lies. Mindy shocked views by revealing she supports Swansea football team! The actress confirmed that she has shares in the premier league football club and Oprah joked that she too is ready too invest in the side.

