Holly Willoughby's Celebrity Juice shoe collection costs almost £3,000!

The This Morning star loves designer high heels

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby's 'outfit of the day' posts which feature on her hugely popular Instagram account have totally cemented her as a modern-day style icon. The 37-year-old has begun filming for a new series of Celebrity Juice alongside Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton and a whole new collection of outfits are on the table in preparation, styled by her famous stylist Angie Smith. Angie uploaded a shot of Holly's accessories for the latest show and fans went wild for her shoe collection - which featured the most incredible designer high heels by Charlotte Olympia which altogether cost almost £3,000!

Holly's shoe collection costs a jaw-dropping £2,735

Holly wore a leopard print pair called the 'Emma' when she posed for her latest 'outfit of the day' which retail at an eye-watering £625. But also in consideration were the same shoes, made in a light denim, priced at £425. A classic black block heel pair was added into the mix - and these retail for a purse-busting £545. Next, bringing a Midas touch is a gold pair of platforms called the 'Farrah' which feature a knotted gold front section and cost £545. And lastly, a maroon pair were on option, costing £595. The entire collection comes in at 2,735.

Holly wore a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes which retail at £625

The TV presenter looked incredible in her latest outfit for filming, which included a £240 polka dot top by Self-Portrait - a brand Meghan Markle loves - which she teamed with pair of slim fit trousers from French Connection. Fans were quick to offer praise for her latest look - one wrote: "You look so gorgeous!" Another added "this outfit is amazing"

Although the mother-of-three enjoys high street threads, she does have a penchant for the odd designer item - particularly accessories. On the final of Dancing on Ice on Sunday, Holly teamed her feather lined and embellished white dress with a pair of diamond drop earrings by Anoushka Jewellery which were worth £15,000!

