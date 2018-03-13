holly-willoughby-denim-skirt-this-morning-instagram

Holly Willoughby bags a bargain in striped Marks & Spencer top!

The TV presenter showcases nautical style in latest snap

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby nailed the sailor style look on Tuesday morning, wowing her followers in a navy blue and white striped roll neck jumper which costs just £19.99 from Marks & Spencer. The nautical style top skimmed her trim frame – especially as she tucked it into her denim mini skirt from Topshop, which retails at an affordable £24. Red high heel suede boots  by luxury high street store & Other Stories completed the fabulous ensemble. The gorgeous footwear retails at £125. The blonde bombshell added a gold necklace by Missoma – a budget jewellery brand which is also loved by Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle! The Dancing on Ice co-host's 3.4 million Instagram followers were quick to offer their praise for her latest 'outfit of the day' snap – with many fans taking to the comments section of the app. One wrote: "Yes Holly!" another added "I just LOVE this outfit"

Ahoy Sailor! Holly looked amazing in the nautical top

The 37-year-old's stylist Angie Smith revealed on Tuesday that one of Holly's most recent looks was deemed "Too hot for This Morning" and had to be changed. The TV presenter wore a checked mini-skirt and contrasting taupe roll neck jumper which showed off her trim frame and long lean legs.

Holly's top is £19.99 from Marks & Spencer

But the hem of the ruffled skirt was seen as a little short for TV. Angie comically captioned the snap "The one that got away" in memory of the stylish but disregarded outfit.

Holly's skirt is £24 from Topshop 

Holly, 37, hit headlines on Sunday evening, when she wore a beautiful white feather dress for the final of Dancing on Ice. The show-stopping design was created by high end designer Nedret Taciroglu and featured a plethora of different textures and sumptuous fabrics – it was adorned with ostrich feathers, sheer panels and encrusted with embellishment applique detail. A pair of luxury earrings by Annoushka Jewellery were added to her super-glam getup and retail at £15,000!

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below