Holly Willoughby nailed the sailor style look on Tuesday morning, wowing her followers in a navy blue and white striped roll neck jumper which costs just £19.99 from Marks & Spencer. The nautical style top skimmed her trim frame – especially as she tucked it into her denim mini skirt from Topshop, which retails at an affordable £24. Red high heel suede boots by luxury high street store & Other Stories completed the fabulous ensemble. The gorgeous footwear retails at £125. The blonde bombshell added a gold necklace by Missoma – a budget jewellery brand which is also loved by Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle! The Dancing on Ice co-host's 3.4 million Instagram followers were quick to offer their praise for her latest 'outfit of the day' snap – with many fans taking to the comments section of the app. One wrote: "Yes Holly!" another added "I just LOVE this outfit"

Ahoy Sailor! Holly looked amazing in the nautical top

The 37-year-old's stylist Angie Smith revealed on Tuesday that one of Holly's most recent looks was deemed "Too hot for This Morning" and had to be changed. The TV presenter wore a checked mini-skirt and contrasting taupe roll neck jumper which showed off her trim frame and long lean legs.

Holly's top is £19.99 from Marks & Spencer

But the hem of the ruffled skirt was seen as a little short for TV. Angie comically captioned the snap "The one that got away" in memory of the stylish but disregarded outfit.

Holly's skirt is £24 from Topshop

Holly, 37, hit headlines on Sunday evening, when she wore a beautiful white feather dress for the final of Dancing on Ice. The show-stopping design was created by high end designer Nedret Taciroglu and featured a plethora of different textures and sumptuous fabrics – it was adorned with ostrich feathers, sheer panels and encrusted with embellishment applique detail. A pair of luxury earrings by Annoushka Jewellery were added to her super-glam getup and retail at £15,000!