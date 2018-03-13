Lorraine Kelly looked ready for spring as she worked the floral trend on Monday morning, wearing a flower print navy body suit by high street chain ZARA. The body- skimming number featured a flattering V-neck cut and statement shoulder pads. The top retails at £29.99 and is currently in stock online in all sizes on the brand’s website. The 58-year-old teamed the bargain design with a pair of co-ordinating navy tailored trousers by Karen Millen which skimmed her petite frame and she added pastel blue high heel shoes which feature a bold bow detail on the front by Marks & Spencer, which retail at a purse-friendly £29.95.

Blooming lovely! Lorraine stunned in the navy and floral outfit

Mother-of-one Lorraine is a big fan of the Spanish high street store, wearing many items from the brand's current season. Last week, the Scottish star wowed viewers in bargain striped midi skirt which costs just £17.99. The statement skirt featured a plethora of multi-coloured stripes, a gathered asymmetrical hem and was cut just above the ankles. The TV presenter added a nude-toned, roll neck jumper with pearl detail on the cuffs, also by the high street store. The chat show host sent fans wild at the start of February when she donned a £29.99 bold, graphic floral print pencil dress from the brand, which she coordinated with a pair of vibrant lime high heel shoes from The Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite high street store, L.K.Bennett, which cost £195.

Lorraine's bodysuit is £29.99 from ZARA

Lorraine was recently inspired by Helen Mirren's makeup free selfie at the Oscars; posing for her own take on the natural shot which was uploaded to the Lorraine show's official Instagram page. The star looked incredibly young and fresh in the snap - and fans were stunned by her youthful completion and applauded her confidence for choosing to go makeup free.