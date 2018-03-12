Kylie Jenner’s handbag collection will make you seriously jealous

Kylie Jenner famously took time off social media to have baby Stormi, but now she’s making up for lost time, posting on Instagram regularly. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted lots of photos over the weekend and one has definitely caught our attention. Yes, we might have a drawer filled with our best handbags, or at best, a special shelf in our wardrobe, but 20-year-old Kylie, well, she has a dedicated room for her extremely large handbag collection. Jealous? Us? Never. Honestly, you have to see how huge it is, and try not to get too green with envy.

Kylie Jenner strikes a pose in her huge room dedicated to designer handbags

Rumoured to be worth a crazy $1million, Kylie’s bag closet is filled with only the best designer handbags. From Chanel Boy bags to the Gucci Dionysus and countless Birkins, there’s a different bag for every day of the month. It’s no surprise Kylie has a jealousy-inducing handbag collection, she is the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and is believed to be worth up to £1billion – she even topped the Forbes 30 Under 30 list earlier this year. Not bad for someone who still can’t order a cocktail in the US.

From her beauty empire, to her property collection, her fleet of cars and her jewels, Kylie sure has a lavish lifestyle. The reality TV star owns four mansions in LA’s Hidden Hills residence and she’s reportedly looking at a fifth location on a mountain top for her new growing family. We also know where she gets her bag obsession from; Kylie’s mum, Kris, has a whole wardrobe just for her Birkin bags. It’s true what they say… like mother, like daughter. Kylie obviously didn’t buy all of these bags – designers are desperate for Kylie to wear their wares - but Kylie, babes, if you need to create some room, we’ll happily take one off your hands. Or three!

