Holly Willoughby is known for her love of accessible high street style and fashion bargains. However, fans also love to see her in jaw-dropping statement pieces occasionally, and her Dancing on Ice wardrobe certainly hasn't disappointed, with the presenter wearing a variety of show-stopping bespoke designer gowns and upmarket jewellery. For the final episode Holly wore one of her most stunning jewellery pieces yet – a pair of statement drop earrings by luxury jewellery label Annoushka, which are on sale for an eye-watering £15,000.

Holly's final Dancing on Ice outfit was a hit with her fans

The Touch Wood Diamond Drop Earrings, which can be bought online, are limited to just 24 pieces. They are made from handcrafted 18ct gold and set with a grand total of 310 diamonds. The dome-like shape is inspired by the colours and shapes of Russian architecture, and the brand's website states that "hidden behind each earring is a miniature piece of ebony, a personal talisman symbolising hope and protection".

Holly took to Instagram to debut the look, which included the earrings and a dramatic plunge-front white gown featuring embellishments and ostrich feathers by Nedret Taciroglu. Sharing a video of her showcasing her gorgeous dress, she wrote: "Final of @dancingonice ready... Shake a tail feather." In the footage, her hair looked gorgeous styled up, and she rocked a smoky eye and statement brow to complete her beauty look.

Soon after, her Celebrity Juice co-presenter Keith Lemon uploaded a picture of Holly's frock alongside a snap of him wearing an all-white white suit with similar shoulder feathers, which he playfully captioned "Always been @hollywilloughby's style inspiration." The mum-of-three took it in good humour and re-posted the snap along with a series of laughter emojis.

Holly's enviable TV wardrobe is put together with the help of her right-hand-woman, Angie Smith, and Holly is always sure to credit the celebrity stylist every time she posts an outfit snap. Boasting a client list which includes Dannii Minogue, Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard, Angie has helped Holly experiment with new looks that she would have previously avoided, such as high-waisted trousers. Talking to HELLO!, the mother-of-three said: "I've learnt from her," she says of Angie. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."