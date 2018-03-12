It's Georgia Toffolo as you have never seen her before! The gorgeous 23-year old I'm a Celebrity winner is the new face of an exciting new campaign – online e-store Very's #everydaylifegoals range. The 28-piece collection is available on 12 March and prices start at just £12 for the super-affordable yet totally chic range of which Toff is the face. We love the stylish campaign shots, showing the Made in Chelsea star in all her trendy glory. The #everydaylifegoals range has a fun element to it; the range recognises the importance of small 'wins' and the joy they add to our everyday lives. Speaking about her new fashion venture; Toff explained:

Toff dazzles in new shots for VERY

"My everyday life goal is to belly laugh every day. I had so much fun shooting the Very campaign, laughed all day on set and felt great wearing the V by Very collection." Toff’s fun, feminine and trend-led style make her a great ambassador for the latest V by Very collection which includes statement separates, bold printed dresses, distressed denim and cool accessories.

Coco T-shirt, £18, VERY

We particularly love the slogan embellished T-shirt Toff is wearing in the uber–cool shots, which has the words 'COCO' emblazoned on the front in sequins and pearls, priced at £18. Toff also wears a pair of jeans from the range – and she adds this season’s must-have; white high heel stiletto shoes which come in at a purse-friendly £30. It's been a busy year for Georgia, popularly known as 'Toff'. She has recently joined ITV's This Morning, replacing host Rylan. The reality TV star also has a weekly column for the Sunday Times Style, in which she takes a look at the London party scene in a friendly, comical writing style. In December, the Queen of the Jungle spoke out about her insecurities with her skin and acne problems and was applauded for her honesty. Opening up about her skin, she explained: "I'm terribly self-conscious about my skin. I've been in tears about it many a time – my friends know how much I suffer." She explained.