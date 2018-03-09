The Queen surprises in striking dress and gold handbag

She's the queen of style, and always wows with her elegant choices - but The Queen really surprised with her outfit on Thursday! Her Majesty chose to wear a beautiful bold pink ball gown to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan, as she hosted a private dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion. The floor-length frock was a dazzling choice for the monarch, complete with golden floral motifs and pretty puff shoulders. She also opted for matching metallic accessories in gold pointed court shoes and an updated version of her beloved Launer handbag, which she usually keeps traditional in black leather.

Photo: © PA

The Queen wowed in a floor-length fuchsia gown

The event was hosted by The Queen to honour special guest the Aga Khan, who is celebrating the diamond jubilee of his leadership as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community. Also in attendance was the Duchess of Cornwall, who opted for a floor-skimming black velvet gown, and Princess Anne, who could be seen wearing a beautiful emerald green ensemble.

Of course, The Queen has long been a fan of vibrant shades, and often surprises the public with her bold outfit choices. At the 65th Trooping of the Colour in June 2016, she caught attention in a bright green outfit with pink accessories, while she opted for a pink ensemble once again for a visit to Scotland in July 2017 – accessorising this time with pretty floral accents.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen chatted happily with the Duchess of Cornwall

According to the monarch's daughter-in-law The Countess of Wessex, the Queen chooses bold colours intentionally so her subjects can spot her from far away. Speaking on camera for 2016’s The Queen at 90 documentary, she said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past.”

The Queen's biographer, Robert Hardman, has also spoken about her bright outfits in the past, telling BBC Radio 4's Today: "She is engagingly modest. My favourite remark she ever said was 'I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am'."

