Stacey Solomon , 28, and YouTube star Zoella, 27, have something in common - they both love independent brand Aesthetic Laundry! Stacey wore a pink jumper, which comes complete with rainbow tassels at the sleeves and priced at £65 from the brand on Loose Women on Thursday and fans went wild for the top on her Instagram page – taking to the comments section of her 'outfit of the day' post to find out where the unique design was from. The long-sleeved number has a fitted, yet boxy shape and combines two key trends for this year – rainbow stripes and of course - tassels, which are having a huge fashion moment right now. The gorgeous top is currently online in all sizes, which is great news for girlfriend of Jo Swash's cheerful, fun style.

Stacey stunned in the unique jumper on Loose Women

YouTube sensation Zoella, is also a massive fan of the brand, donning the same design but in blue, which she showcased in one of her hugely popular Vlogs on her YouTube channel which has a whopping 12 million subscribers. She wore the striking sweater underneath a black pinafore dress and completed her look with a co-ordinating red bobble hat.

Zoella wore the same jumper, but in blue on her YouTube channel

Mother-of-two Stacey has long been a fan of colourful clothes – she recently wowed Loose Women fans when she wore a gorgeous grey knitted top which featured a rainbow motif emblazoned on the front which retails at £42 from Oasis. She wore the design with a pair of mustard trousers from River Island for her appearance on the show in February. The loose fit, affordable trousers cost just £46 and the former X Factor contestant tucked her jumper into the waistband to further enhance her tiny waist.

Stacey and Zoella's top is £65 by Aesthetic Laundry

The rainbow trend has been dominating the fashion scenes this season, with a number of celebrities embracing the colourful fad. Holy Willoughby, 37, was among the first, stepping out in a glittering rainbow dress by high-end label Ashish for an appearance on The Jonathon Ross Show in September 2017.