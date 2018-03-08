Meghan Markle looked incredible on Thursday morning as travelled to Birmingham where she and fiancé Prince Harry had an official engagement. The former Suits star looked typically chic and stylish in a dazzling navy blue and white coat by US brand J.Crew. Fans went wild for the past-season outwear item which is sadly sold out. However, eager fashionistas noticed the future royal had on a white jumper underneath her coat - which is from high street store All Saints! Meghan, 36, wore the 'Ridley' sweater by the luxury brand, priced at £168 and it's currently available online in all sizes. The jumper is designed with a relaxed, casual shape and is made with a combination of wool and cashmere. The slouchy funnel neckline gives the knit a contemporary finish. Meghan carried another designer handbag – this time from Altuzarra. The Ghianda saddle bag retails at £1,500 and is a firm favourite amongst celebrities.

Harry and Meghan's Birmingham engagement fell on International Women's Day, so it was particularly fitting to be attending an event focussing on young women - The couple travelled to the city to attend an event encouraging young female secondary school students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

It has recently been revealed that Meghan, 36, is a big fan of Armani Luminous Silk Foundation – a luxurious product which is also used by Kim Kardashian. Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers shared some of Meghan's beauty secrets and revealed the actress loves to make the most of her natural skin; letting her freckles shine through. Lydia explained: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.' It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on."