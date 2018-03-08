holly-willoughby-blue-leather-skirt-this-morning-instagram

Holly Willoughby wears blue leather skirt on This Morning – shop her look from £5!

The TV presenter looks blue-ti-ful in latest outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby dazzled her fans on Thursday morning in a stylish Instagram shot ahead of her daily slot on This Morning. The pretty 37-year-old presenter wore a bright blue leather skirt by luxury brand Finery London which is priced at £279. A turquoise Topshop turtleneck was added into the mix, which showed off her slim curves and highlighted her much-talked-about weight loss. The top is sadly part of the high street stores past season, however Angie Smith - the talented stylist behind Holly's incredible wardrobe – revealed on her blog that online e-store Boohoo do a hugely similar top for just £5! So fans will be able to shop the daytime TV stars' look for less. She teamed her striking getup with a pair of nude high heel shoes by high end designer Gianvito Rossi, which retail at a pricey £495 and are also loved by Christine Lampard – another one of Angie's clients.

 Holly looks stunning in the striking outfit 

Recently, the mother-of-two mentioned to The Daily Mail that she has two styling tips which she follows constantly. Firstly, she always takes a quick snapshot of her latest outfit, to see how it really looks on her frame before she heads out - and secondly, she ignores clothes sizes and just goes with what fits her.

Holly's leather skirt is £279 by Finery London

The blonde bombshell explained that stores sizing is her pet-hate, and urged fans: "Don't look at sizes. We can be so governed by going 'I'm a 12' or 'I'm a 10' or 'I'm a 16'. Just go and look at that item on the hanger and go 'right, I'm going to try this on' because there's no point in trying to squeeze into something that's a 16 because you think you're a 16. Learn to put something on and know that it fits right. Feel the fit as opposed to the sizes because sizes change so much anyway."

Get the look with Boohoo - a similar top to Holly's costs just £5 

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below