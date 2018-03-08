Holly Willoughby dazzled her fans on Thursday morning in a stylish Instagram shot ahead of her daily slot on This Morning. The pretty 37-year-old presenter wore a bright blue leather skirt by luxury brand Finery London which is priced at £279. A turquoise Topshop turtleneck was added into the mix, which showed off her slim curves and highlighted her much-talked-about weight loss. The top is sadly part of the high street stores past season, however Angie Smith - the talented stylist behind Holly's incredible wardrobe – revealed on her blog that online e-store Boohoo do a hugely similar top for just £5! So fans will be able to shop the daytime TV stars' look for less. She teamed her striking getup with a pair of nude high heel shoes by high end designer Gianvito Rossi, which retail at a pricey £495 and are also loved by Christine Lampard – another one of Angie's clients.

Recently, the mother-of-two mentioned to The Daily Mail that she has two styling tips which she follows constantly. Firstly, she always takes a quick snapshot of her latest outfit, to see how it really looks on her frame before she heads out - and secondly, she ignores clothes sizes and just goes with what fits her.

The blonde bombshell explained that stores sizing is her pet-hate, and urged fans: "Don't look at sizes. We can be so governed by going 'I'm a 12' or 'I'm a 10' or 'I'm a 16'. Just go and look at that item on the hanger and go 'right, I'm going to try this on' because there's no point in trying to squeeze into something that's a 16 because you think you're a 16. Learn to put something on and know that it fits right. Feel the fit as opposed to the sizes because sizes change so much anyway."

