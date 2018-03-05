Rochelle Humes looked ready for work on Saturday afternoon as she took to her Instagram account to share an 'outfit of the day' post where she was in action presenting her slot on Heart FM Radio. In the fun snapshot, Rochelle has her feet up on the DJ decks and is wearing a pair of headphones as she smiles at the camera. The 28-year-old looked super stylish as always in a pair of black trousers with eye-catching stripe detail by one of her favourite high street stores Karen Millen, and a slogan pretty T-shirt which had the words 'SATURDAY' emblazoned over the front in yellow – which costs just £7.99 by New Look! The bargain slogan tee is the perfect casual item which would look fabulous with jeans or even a denim skirt. It is part of the brand's current collection and is currently in store and online in all sizes which is the best news for fans of the former Saturdays singer's obtainable look.

Rochelle posted the stylish snap - showing the singer hard at work at Heart FM radio

The wife of Marvin Humes announced in February that she is the new face of New Look, and will front a stylish campaign which will officially launch at the end of March. The mother-of-two will also curate her own pieces, aptly-titled 'The Rochelle Edit' , which will consist of her favourite designs from the collection. Rochelle shot the accompanying campaign in Morocco when she announced the news, sharing a summery, behind-the-scenes snap with the caption: "BEYOND excited to announce that I am now the face of New Look. If you'd have told this to my teenage self I would have never believed you. Having the best time shooting our first campaign in Marrakech, stay tuned for all the exciting things to come #RochelleForNewlook #PINCHME"

Rochelle's top is just £7.99 from New Look

The TV presenter is a huge fashion fan and often turns to stylist Angie Smith when she has red-carpet events to attend. Angie also styles Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden, so Rochelle is in great company!