Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Monday morning on her ITV show in a beautiful floral dress by high street chain ZARA! The pretty floral dress features a bold statement flower print in a plethora of shades including yellow, amber and burgundy and is priced at just £29,.99! The pretty number features a round neckline, short flared sleeves and boasts a back zip fastening and a slit detail at the rear. She added a pair of yellow high heel shoes from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett, which are priced at £195. The pointed pumps are made from super soft suede and are the type of heels that can be worn time and time again due to their classic shape.

Lorraine looked fabulous in the printed number

The Scottish star has a flair for fashion and always looks well-put together on her show. Just last week, she wore a £40 Oasis rainbow jumper, which she teamed with a yellow pencil skirt. Fellow ITV star Stacey Solomon also wore the same design – so she is in great company!

Lorraine's dress is just £29.99 from ZARA

Lorraine, 58, has just returned from a half term holiday where she visited South Africa! The daytime TV host jetted off to the luxury destination and revealed she had been staying in a private, five-star lodge. The TV presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, sharing photo of her on safari. She captioned the snap: "Sundown #sabisabiearthlodge Top guides Louise and Phios. #africa #wildlife #happy."

Lorraine's shoes are £195 by L.K.Bennett

Lorraine is no stranger to safari holidays having enjoyed several visits to Boswana, Africa, with her husband Steve Smith. Talking to At Home Magazine about their love of adventure breaks, she shared: "During every single hour of the day there’s lots to marvel at, especially those large herds of wild elephants – I could sit and look at those incredible, wise, humbling creatures forever. It's a joy to watch the tiny little babies being looked after by their mums, aunts and grandmas."