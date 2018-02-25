Holly Willoughby stepped out in another show-stopping gown as she presented Sunday night's Dancing on Ice alongside co-host Phillip Schofield. The 37-year-old looked gorgeous in a white floor-length dress featuring a feathered skirt by Halfpenny London, which she teamed with Karen Millen heels and Fenwick jewellery. As ever, Holly's natural beauty was enhanced with the help of makeup artist Patsy O'Neil, who worked her magic on the star. Holly's beauty look consisted of a glowy base to enhance her complexion, a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks and a smoky eye with lashings of mascara to complete her look. Shortly before going on air, the TV star shared the details of her outfit with her loyal fans on social media, captioning the post: "Once upon a time on @dancingonice it was fairytale week... see you at 6pm @itv #whenyouwishuponastar. Dress by @halfpennylondon shoes by @karen_millen jewels by @fenwickbondst ... thanks @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist #hwstyle."

Throughout the series, Holly's dresses have been a topic of discussion, with the star having made a name for herself over the last few years as one of TV's most stylish presenters. Fans adore her down-to-earth style on This Morning, which contrasts to her glamorous evening dresses on Dancing on Ice. As soon as Holly is seen wearing an item of clothing, sales soar, and more often than not, stocks sell out. As a result, brands are desperate for Holly to be seen in pieces from their collections, something the down-to-earth star is all too pleased about.

Holly Willoughby looked as gorgeous as ever on Sunday's Dancing on Ice

Of the new interest in her style, Holly - who has been presenting TV for over ten years - told HELLO! that it's "really nice" that so many fans follow her style updates on Instagram and that it's a "huge compliment" that the pieces she wears quickly sell out. She said: "It's really nice isn't it to know that people really like what your wearing, it would be horrible if it was the other way around and everybody thought you looked a mess, so obviously that's really nice."

Throughout the new series of Dancing on Ice, Holly has stunned in a range of gorgeous dresses, with the star having made a name for herself as one of ITV's most stylish presenters. Last week, she emulated a real-life princess dressed in a ice blue gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The floor-length design featured an embellished bodice and long skirt, and was teamed with Gina Shoes. Other memorable designs include a beautiful full-white Sassi Holford design, which had been custom made especially for the star. Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Holly turned heads on the red carpet at the Brit Awards, dressed in stunning white suit dress, featuring a decadent feather hem which she teamed with designer high heels by Gina and delicate jewellery by Fenwick.