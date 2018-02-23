Michelle Keegan unloaded an incredibly stylish snap on Thursday evening and fans went wild for her choice of handbag! The black bag that the wife of Mark Wright was carrying was from high-street store Kurt Geiger and costs just £49 in the brand's amazing sale. The Velvet Kensington bag is a stunning design which features a plethora of studs and the brand's iconic eagle head trim. It boasts a smart front closure and comes complete with a pretty chain strap. The bag was originally priced at £129 - so bag yourself a bargain at once! Michelle, 30, teamed her bag with an on-trend baker boy hat, a long grey cashmere scarf and a cosy cardigan. She captioned the snap – "Honey I’m home" with a little bee emoji – a reference to her motherland – Manchester is the city the actress originates from.

Michelle is back in her home town

The Our Girl actress has been super busty of late- jetting the world on location filming. She hasn't specified exactly what project she is working on, but has been keeping her fans extremely happy with a variety of 'outfit of the day' posts on her Instagram account in the meantime.

Michelle's bag is by Kurt Geiger and priced at £49 in the brand's sale

The pretty recently star wore a high street led outfit that sent fans wild – a £140 pink blazer and £80 pink tailored trousers by luxury high street store French Connection. She styled the eye-catching pink ensemble with simple white trainers and a crisp white T-shirt .The former Coronation Street actress wore her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and looked to be wearing minimal makeup as she posed up a storm. Last week, the Yorkshire-born actress shared another outfit post with her impressive 3.4 million followers - this time wearing a grey checked pair of tailored trousers by luxury high street store Reiss. The £115 trousers are called the 'Joanne Check' and feature the heritage style pattern that has proved a big trend this year.