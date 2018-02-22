Holly Willoughby looked fresh and ready for the day ahead on Thursday morning, stunning her Instagram followers with a stunning multi-coloured skirt by Spanish retailer ZARA! The gorgeous midi pleated skirt features bold stripe detail in on-trend candy and ice-cream shades. She teamed the skirt with a pretty pink crew neck top from Boden and a pair of nude suede high heels from Office which retail at £69. The pretty blonde TV presenter sported flawless, natural makeup, expertly applied by her favourite makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and her hair was perfectly styled with avoluminous blow dry. Fans were quick to comment on the This Morning star's latest look, with many stating that it was her best outfit yet. One fan wrote: "Pink really suits you Holly!" while another added: "Fabulous skirt!"

Stripe-ly does it! Holly stuns in pretty pleated ZARA skirt

Holly, 37, showed no signs of tiredness while presenting the show - despite attending the Brit Awards on Wednesday night. The mother-of-three dazzled on the red carpet in a beautiful white tuxedo-style dress by David Koma that came complete with a feather trim. She added black high heel shoes by designer footwear brand Gina and wore beautiful pearl jewellery by Fenwick London. Holly was styled by her good friend and to-go-to stylist Angie Smith – the lady behind all of the star's super obtainable looks. Angie had a very busy evening on Wednesday – not only did she style Holly, but she also worked with Rochelle Humes and Emma Bunton to perfect their red carpet ensembles!

Holly added nude high heels by Office, £69

After the star-studded award ceremony, Holly took a night off from her children with husband Dan Baldwin at the after party which was hosted by CÎROC Vodka and British GQ at Freemasons Hall in London's Covent Garden. The couple were joined by Holly's co-host on This Morning Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe, and enjoyed vintage champagne cocktails as they danced the night away.