Kate Garraway sent fans wild in a fabulous mustard outfit which can be brought directly from the high street! The 50-year-old TV presenter looked incredible on Wednesday morning in a pair of high-waisted yellow trousers by River Island ,which retail at an affordable £46, teamed with a matching blazer, also by River Island, priced at £60. The two-piece outfit is part of the high street store's current collection and is available online now in all sizes. It appears that Kate is ready for spring – mustard hues are a big fashion trend for the upcoming warmer months. The Good Morning Britain star added a simple black top underneath her blazer, and chic black court shoes. As always, her sleek, bluntly-cut blonde bob was styled to perfection in a loose waves. Kate was once again styled by her to-go-to stylist Debbie Harper, who documents Kate’s latest fashion choices on her popular Instagram account, 'Debbie Dresses'

Kate looks stunning in the high street outfit

The TV presenter has been favouring suits just lately. On Monday, she stunned in a sleek tailored two-piece by Spanish retailer ZARA. The double breasted blazer was made in a pretty baby blue and had front double welt pockets, contrasting interior lining and large statement white buttons which gave a distinctively retro feel. The blazer retails at £79.99, and Kate teamed the striking jacket with the matching trousers ,which cost just £39.99 and are made in a straight cut shape that hug the frame and gave the star an enviable streamlined silhouette.

Kate's blazer is £60 by River Island

Kate showed off her comical side on Wednesday – she made a playful dig at Vogue editor Anna Wintour! The infamous magazine editor kept her sunglasses on when she met the Queen at London Fashion Week, so Kate playfully decided to don a pair of sunglasses as she presented her segment of Good Morning Britain - much to the amusement of viewers and her co-host Susanna Reid.

Kate's statement trousers retail at £46, also by River Island