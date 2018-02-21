Sarah Jessica Parker is renowned for her sense of style, and it sounds as if her twin daughters are following in her footsteps! The Sex and the City star – who is launching her much-anticipated children's clothing collaboration, Rabbit Rabbit, with Gap on 1 March – has revealed that her eight-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha often wear her old clothes. She said: "My daughters wear the dresses that I wore as a little girl. We are in a constant state of a hand-me-down rotation between my sister's kids and mine." Of the influence this has had on her own collection, she added: "I understand the importance of producing clothing that will withstand the test of time and am excited to add this collection in our family's hand-me-down rotation."

Sarah Jessica Parker's twins are following in their mum's fashionable footsteps!

The star's new children's collection is very much influenced by family traditions, with Sarah having worked with her sister on the range. "The entire process has been so satisfying. The team is so collaborative and designing with them is easy and fun. I also got to work with my sister of this project, so it felt very nostalgic for us to work with Gap on a kids' collection that matches back to prints and silhouettes that we used to wear as children." Sarah also teased that plenty of "whimsy and gingham prints" will feature, which have been influenced by her own family heirlooms. "I want the pieces in this collection to be able to be worn by any child, anywhere, anytime, from generation to generation," she said.

The star's Gap collection hits the shelves on 1 March

Just like their famous mum, Marion and Tabitha enjoy experimenting with their style. Talking of her mini fashionistas' approach to fashion, Sarah said proudly: "My daughters have strong ideas of their own identities so it's very special watching them develop their personal kind of style. I let them wear what makes them feel confident since they are still discovering who they are in a large context." Sarah, who is also mum to 15-year-old son James Wilkie, also revealed the biggest challenge when it came to designing the new collection. "The biggest test was designing clothing that was compelling to the parents however, we knew it was necessary for the child wearing the outfits to be just as equally enthused," she shared.