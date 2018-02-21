On Wednesday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Sunderland where they paid a visit to The Fire Station - one of Sunderland's most iconic buildings, which has recently been converted into a music and arts club. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, stunned in a beautiful military bottle green coat by Dolce and Gabbana with statement buttons and teamed her ensemble with high heel shoes, a simple clutch bag and delicate jewellery. Her long brunette locks were teased into her trademark loose curls that fell over her shoulders, and natural, fresh makeup was added to highlight her pretty features. When the royals arrived, they met with members of the local community who had gathered outside The Fire Station before being treated to performances of music, dance and amateur dramatics from local children and young people inside the venue. The couple then travelled to the Northern Spire, where they were among the first to walk across the striking new bridge, which will open in the spring.

Duchess Kate glowed as she greeted the crowd

Kate, 36, has certainly had a busy week so far. On Monday evening, she stepped into the spotlight with Sophie, The Countess of Wessex for a special fashion event at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen. The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange is an initiative that uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way. The Duchess wowed waiting photographers in a beautiful dress by Erdem which hugged her pregnancy curves and skimmed her growing baby bump. Sophie, 53, also looked stunning in a black and red Burberry V-neck dress, which hugged her slim frame and perfectly showcased her classically chic style.