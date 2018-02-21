Alex Jones has shared a photograph of herself in a chic outfit from Tuesday's episode of The One Show. The stylish TV presenter took to her Instagram Stories to post the snap of her ensemble, writing: "Hot pink and dogtooth for a Tuesday. Good old @marksandspencer." The star rarely shares pictures of her outfits, so this was a rare treat for her 100k followers. Alex looked stunning in the pink roll neck jumper and dogtooth patterned skirt, as she posed for the photo with her hands casually resting in the skirt's pockets.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Alex Jones Thomson

Alex's polo neck and skirt combination is a fantastic smart-casual look, perfect for work or socialising. Her hot pink jumper isn't currently available on the Marks and Spencer website, however similar cashmere polo-necks from the retailer are priced at £89 online. Non-cashmere roll neck jumpers are priced £17.50 on the site. A 'Dogtooth Check Fishtail Midi Skirt' is currently for sale on M&S online for £39.50.

Beauty-wise, mum-of-one Alex looked amazing as ever, with her mid-length brunette hair worn down and styled in loose waves. The star's skin looked flawless and she opted for a hint of blush and a fashionable nude lip. For the eyes, Alex chose a bronze eyeshadow, with a sweep of thick black eyeliner and lots of mascara to accentuate her long lashes. She accessorised with a simple silver watch.

A week earlier, the TV host wowed on The One Show in a pair of bright yellow trousers. Appearing with guest Mary Berry, Alex posted on her Instagram: "I love this woman (we bonded over rissoles at Christmas) and today she brought in the most delicious banana loaf. Mary Berry is a ledge! Fact. #myfavourite#bananaloafandbananatrousers." Alex matched her 'banana' trousers to an elegant black top with frill detail on the sleeve. One fan commented: "Outfit love again."