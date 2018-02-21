Stacey Solomon stunned her legions of Instagram followers on Tuesday evening as she posed in an amazing bargain jumper. The bright pink pop-art style sweatshirt number featured the words 'It's Cool to be Kind' emblazoned on the front, alongside a heart illustration. And fans were delighted to discover that the dazzling design retails at just £5 from bargain high-street store Primark! The snap generated almost 24,000 'likes' and an abundance of comments from her fans, including: "Going to buy this!" and "Love the jumper Stacey!"

Fans loved Stacey's pretty pink top

The pretty Loose Women presenter definitely has a penchant for Primark – this is the second time in less than a week that the star has worn an item from the bargain store. At the weekend, the mother-of-two tucked into a decadent strawberry cake at London's trendiest cake shop, the Elan Café, and wore a fabulous stripe bargain from Primark especially for the occasion. The 32-year-old donned a red and white striped T-shirt, with the French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned over the front, which retails at a purse-friendly £8. The top is part of the brand's current season and is available in stores now. It is clear that the girlfriend of Joe Swash loves a high-street steal and often shares her fashion finds online with her 834,000 Instagram followers.

The sweatshirt is just £5 from Primark

The former X Factor contestant is regularly praised for her refreshingly down-to-earth attitude – particularly when she uploads makeup-free 'selfies'. In February, she amazed her followers when she defiantly uploaded an up-close photograph of her less-than-perfect skin.