Fans go wild for Stacey Solomon's pink £5 Primark find!
The Loose Women presenter is pretty in bargain top
Stacey Solomon stunned her legions of Instagram followers on Tuesday evening as she posed in an amazing bargain jumper. The bright pink pop-art style sweatshirt number featured the words 'It's Cool to be Kind' emblazoned on the front, alongside a heart illustration. And fans were delighted to discover that the dazzling design retails at just £5 from bargain high-street store Primark! The snap generated almost 24,000 'likes' and an abundance of comments from her fans, including: "Going to buy this!" and "Love the jumper Stacey!"
Fans loved Stacey's pretty pink top
The pretty Loose Women presenter definitely has a penchant for Primark – this is the second time in less than a week that the star has worn an item from the bargain store. At the weekend, the mother-of-two tucked into a decadent strawberry cake at London's trendiest cake shop, the Elan Café, and wore a fabulous stripe bargain from Primark especially for the occasion. The 32-year-old donned a red and white striped T-shirt, with the French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned over the front, which retails at a purse-friendly £8. The top is part of the brand's current season and is available in stores now. It is clear that the girlfriend of Joe Swash loves a high-street steal and often shares her fashion finds online with her 834,000 Instagram followers.
The sweatshirt is just £5 from Primark
The former X Factor contestant is regularly praised for her refreshingly down-to-earth attitude – particularly when she uploads makeup-free 'selfies'. In February, she amazed her followers when she defiantly uploaded an up-close photograph of her less-than-perfect skin.
What do you think?