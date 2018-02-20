Holly Willoughby proved her model potential in front of the camera on Tuesday as she fronted the latest Diet Coke campaign. Dressed in a statement red gown featuring an asymmetric skirt, the This Morning host looked like she was having a great time on set with her glam squad in toe to help ensure she looked picture-ready. The star took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video of her sauntering onto the set, which she captioned: "Lovely day shooting with the @dietcokegb gang today…keep your eye out for exciting stuff comping soon." Holly's stylist Angie Smith also shared a photo backstage of her making the final adjustments on Holly's dress, while makeup artist Patsy O'Neil and hair stylist Ciler Peksah also worked their magic.

Holly Willoughby's glam squad worked their magic on the star for Diet Coke's new campaign shoot

Holly – who is a brand ambassador for Diet Coke – last fronted their campaign in October. The star looked as gorgeous as ever in a Hollywood-style shoot, where she showed off her playful side in a series of stunning images, which saw her twirling around whilst wearing a vintage red A-line skirt, a white jumper and black heels. The star said of the shoot at the time: "I love playing with beauty and fashion, so to bring these stunning Diet Coke designs to life was really fun." The 37-year-old has been the brand's ambassador since February 2017, when she spoke of her excitement at getting to work with the company. She said: "I’ve always been a big Diet Coke fan, right from the original 'Break' ads we all remember with great fondness. The brand is well known for celebrating friendship, fashion and fun, which are all very important to me. I’m excited to be involved!"

The star has been Diet Coke's ambassador since 2017

Fashion in particular is something that Holly has been renowned for in the past few years, and she has become one of daytime television's most stylish presenters thanks to the help of her stylist Angie. As soon as the star is pictured wearing a new outfit, sales soar, which has meant that the mother-of-three has become something of a power house for brands, who are desperate to see her dressed in pieces from their latest collections. Aware of the new interest in her style, Holly – who has been presenting TV for over ten years – told HELLO! that it’s "really nice" that so many fans follow her fashion updates on Instagram and that it's a "huge compliment" that the pieces she wears quickly sell out. She said: "It's really nice isn't it to know that people really like what your wearing, it would be horrible if it was the other way around and everybody thought you looked a mess, so obviously that's really nice."

