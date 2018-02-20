Has Millie Mackintosh hinted at her wedding dress designer?

Millie Mackintosh looked stunning at the BAFTA awards in London on Sunday night - but could her stunning black jumpsuit also have been a clue at her wedding dress designer? The former Made in Chelsea star tagged the dress designer, Pronovias, in the Instagram post. Pronovias is a Spanish brand which is famous for its stunning bridal gowns, making it a possibility that Millie will also be wearing the lavish label when she ties the knot with her fiancé, Hugo Taylor. Sharing a photo of her look, Provonias' Instagram captioned the snap: "Beautiful @milliemackintosh looking flawless in our sleek black Glosa jumpsuit on the red carpet of the 71st @bafta awards in London! Thank you for trusting us for this special occasion!"





Millie wore the stunning Provonias jumpsuit at the BAFTAs

Her jumpsuit is described on the website as: "Masculine elegance has taken over this tuxedo-style jumpsuit, fitted at the waist, made in crepe with satin details on the sides of the trousers and the cross-over halter neckline. Gemstone details add shimmer and shine to this stylish outfit, full of character." Speaking about her upcoming nuptials, Millie has previously revealed that she and Hugo are yet to set a date. She told The Sunday Times magazine: "Hugo and I are delighted to be engaged, but there's parts of our relationship that are just for us. We're not thinking about wedding plans yet because we're not in a rush. There's so much else going on."

Millie is engaged to Hugo

She added: "I left [Made In Chelsea] four years ago and I don't think I'll go back to TV. I've done that part of my life where I had my relationship in the public eye; now I value my privacy." Millie has been married once before to Professor Green, and wore an Alice Temperley gown on their wedding day back in 2013.

