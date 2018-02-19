Stacey Solomon looks totally gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap! The pretty Loose Women presenter was recently pictured in a striking striped top as she tucked into a decadent strawberry cake - and it has now been revealed that her statement T-shirt came from Primark! The red and white top, which has the French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned across the front, is currently available from the affordable high-street store, and is priced at just £8! Stacey, 28, chose to wear the T-short for an outing to the Elan Café – London's latest Instagram hotspot. The pretty pink café is situated in Mayfair and has a impressive floral interior which is proving very popular amongst fashion bloggers.

Stacey looked gorgeous as she tucked into her pretty cake!

Mother-of-two Stacey loves a high-street bargain and often celebrates her budget finds on her Instagram account - much to the delight of her 834,000 followers. The star is well known for her down-to-earth attitude, and generated a huge amount of praise earlier this month when she uploaded an up-close photograph showing her less-than-perfect skin.

Stacey's top is £8 from Primark

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Oh hi hormones. Anyone gets bored today feel free to come and play dot to dot on my face." Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the presenter for "being real".