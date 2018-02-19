Holly Willoughby returned from her half term skiing holiday and headed straight to the This Morning studios! Holly, 27, looked incredible in a black frilled mini dress by online e-store Very and it’s priced at an affordable £55. The beautiful number featured lace detail, embroidered floral motifs and an abundance of frilled layers. The dress is cut in a shorter length which made the most of Holly's super toned and lean legs! She added opaque tights for extra warmth and teamed them with a pair of high heel leather boots by high street mecca Topshop, which are priced at £85. The stunning design is currently online in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the This Morning star's obtainable look. Holly looked in great spirits and happy to be back at work as she captioned the snap: "Shake your ruffles it's Monday!" The snap generated a huge amount of 'likes' as soon as she uploaded it, with fans rushing to the comments section to offer their praise for the mother-of-three's latest getup. "I adore this dress!" one wrote, whilst another added "Good to see you back! This dress is fab!"

Holly looked amazing in the frilly number

Holly, 37, has just returned from a blissful trip to the Alps. She uploaded a stunning 'selfie' to her Instagram account that showed off the delightful scenery that she encountered on her mini break. She wore her blonde locks in a stylish messy bun and donned a Fair Isle sweatshirt from Sweaty Betty in the snap as she posed in front of her idyllic view. "Goodbye Alps…heading home for more ice…of the dancing variety," she wrote.

Holly's dress is £55 by VERY

The Celebrity Juice panellist was back in time for her regular slot on Danicng on Ice, which she co-hosts with Phillip Schofield. Once again, all eyes were on the 37-year-old's head-turning black embellished gown, which featured a floor-length skirt from Basil Soda. She teamed the stunning beaded and embellished frock with a pair of high heel shoes by Topshop.