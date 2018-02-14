Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible on Tuesday evening, wearing the most fabulous pair of shoes we have seen in a long time! The 58-year-old stunned in a simple black dress, which she pepped up with a pastel blue blazer, accessorised with a fuchsia pink Hermes bag and a pair of velvet unicorn shoes by luxury shoe designer French Sole. The £190 shoes are made in a dazzling slipper shape and are part of blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland's collaboration, available online. The taupe shade looks luxurious and there's a sweet unicorn embroidery on the centre. The mother of Princess Beatrice, 29, and newly-engaged Princess Eugenie, 27, looked fresh and glowing as she was photographed leaving the Lulu's club in central London.

Sarah, Duchess of York looked fab in her eye-catching accessories

The Duchess looked in great spirits – looking particularly jovial as she made her way into a waiting taxi. And she has plenty to smile about! According to new reports, she will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May. The former wife of Prince Andrew didn't attend the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. Speaking about the iconic nuptials, Sarah - who was also married at Westminster Abbey - admitted she was rather hurt by the lack of invite, explaining: "It was so difficult. Because I wanted to be there with my girls… and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family," she said. "And it was also hard because the last bride up that aisle was me."

The beautiful shoes are by French Sole and priced at £190

Her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie will be married on Friday, 12 October to her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank. The wonderful news was announced on the royal families' official Twitter account, with a message which read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."