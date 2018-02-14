Princess Beatrice and Lady Kitty Spencer attended a selection of parties during New York Fashion week, and looked totally fabulous in the process! Kitty, 27, stepped out for the highly-anticipated Bottega Veneta show which took place at the American Stock Exchange building. She looked incredible in a studded leather tan coat by the brand which hugged her trim frame. She added a vibrant yellow leather belt that cinched in her waist and defined her shape. Patent mustard high-heel shoes and a checked embossed clutch bag in neutral shades, also by the high-end brand, completed her look. The stunning niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales looked immaculate as always – her long blonde hair was coiffed and curled to perfection and flawless foundation and lashings of mascara were used to perfect her pretty features.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible in the studded leather trench coat

Across town, Princess Beatrice, 29, stunned in a silk, burgundy slip dress which featured puff sleeves, a pie crust neckline and a flirty hem. She added cosy black opaque tights, black ankle boots and a smart leather belt and handbag. Beatrice wore her beautiful red hair in a sleek and straight style and natural, fresh makeup was used to enhance her face. The sister of Princess Eugenie was at the Proenza Schouler fragrance party and she looked incredible as she posed for a sea of photographers.

Princess Beatrice stunned in the pretty maroon dress

The cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured out together earlier in the year. Both ladies attended Loulou's in Mayfair, with Beatrice showing off her slender frame in a black leather pencil skirt, black top, stylish tailored coat and high heel shoes, and Lady Kitty wearing a striking statement navy coat which was adorned with bold gold stripes, and carrying a stunning red designer £1,500 handbag by Bulgari.