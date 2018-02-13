Meghan Markle looked incredible on her very first visit to Scotland with husband-to-be Prince Harry. The stylish pair wowed the waiting crowd in Edinburgh and braced the cold conditions as they greeted passers-by. All eyes were on the incredibly stylish future royal, who dazzled in a beautiful checked Burberry coat, which paid special homage to her host country and added tailored black trousers by Veronica Beard. But there was one thing that Meghan did that no royal has ever done before – she wore her bag cross body! The stunning former Suits star's bag of choice was by high end brand Strathberry in a bottle green shade, and it featured a bold chain strap, which Meghan, 36, wore over the top of her coat, as opposed to it swinging from her shoulder or carried like a clutch.

Meghan wore the bag cross-body

The East/West Mini is priced at £425 and sold out as soon as Meghan was pictured wearing it! The bag is a timeless design, defined by structured lines and features the iconic Strathberry bar closure and a gold chain strap. What makes the bag so striking is the statement hardware detail. The bag also features compartments and cream lining, which makes for a robust design. Not only is the bag available in racing green – it is also made in a plethora of different shades such as red and even mustard!

Meghan's bag is by Strathbbery and priced at £425

This is the second time that the fiancée of Prince Harry has carried a bag from the brand. The first time was when she visited Nottingham on 1 December 2017 – which was her very first official appearance after the engagement was announced. HELLO! spoke to the owner of the brand – Leeanne Hundleby who explained: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag." Leeanne also stated that a huge 3,500 shoppers signed up for stock updates on the burgundy bag. And the phone has "never stopped ringing."