Kate Garraway, 50, stuns in flirty red high-street dress

The Good Morning Britain star is ravishing in red!

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Kate Garraway was a lady in red on Tuesday, ahead of her daily appearance on Good Morning Britain in a fabulous high street steal that is a total bargain! The tie side twill dress in the striking pillar-box red colour is £39 from Warehouse and available online now in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the TV presenter's fashion-forward look. The stunning dress finishes just above the knee and comes complete with a tie detail which gathers into a knot at the waist, giving it a stylish origami cut. The simple silhouette is a great shape on the trim ITV star – it skims her frame and the gathered detail at the side gives it a modern twist. The dress is described as an 'anytime' dress – as its simply suitable for all occasions.

Kate looked ready for Valentine's Day in the fabulous red dress

You could work the dress at your desk – and also wear it for an evening event. The dress is very appropriate for Valentine's Day too! The fifty-year-old teamed the striking design with a pair of shoes from high street store Dune London. The leopard print, Aurrora mid-heels are £70 and come in a variety of different prints.

Kate's dress is £39 by Warehouse 

Kate's favourite stylist Debbie Harper was responsible for this dazzling ensemble. Debbie goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on her social media platform, where she documents her clients' looks daily. Her other celebrity clients include Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. 

Kate wore shoes, £70, from Dune London

Kate shares her high-street led wardrobe with fans on her popular social media account, and often uploads accompanying videos. Last week, the mother-of-two uploaded a hilarious live video of her being sewn into her dress just before she was about to go on air! The week before, she revealed to fans that she often uses shoulder pads to streamline her dresses. 80s style at its finest!

