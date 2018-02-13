Christine Lampard showcased the perfect style for Valentine's Day on Monday afternoon as she presented ITV's Loose Women. The 39-year-old wore a red boucle jumper by high-street chain Warehouse which is priced at an affordable £39 and she teamed the simple yet chic top with a printed red skirt by Ellie Lines – a brand which is favoured by many celebrities, including Holly Willoughby. The Dora Scarlett skirt featured a fabulous abstract splash of navy and features a flattering high waist and fashionable midi length. It is priced a £325. The beautiful skirt is part of the brand's current collection. Both items are in stock online which is great news for fans of the TV presenter's obtainable look.

The Loose Women ladies looked fabulous!

The stunning star usually turns to a fail-safe formula when it comes to her hair and makeup – her sumptuous olive skin tone is perfected by natural makeup, and she normally sports a defined smoky eye, with lashings of mascara a slick of nude lip gloss. Donna May is the makeup artist that the ITV presenter often uses – who is always on hand to make sure Christine looks groomed and poised at all times.

Christine's top is £39 by Warehouse

Christine, 39, enjoys wearing skirts and has worn a dazzling section of late! On Monday morning, the beautiful Irish TV presenter appeared on the Lorraine show, in an incredible fishtail skirt by Marks & Spencer. The retro-inspired design featured a 60s style black and white dogtooth design which she teamed with a cashmere jumper.

The eye-catching skirt is by Ellie Lines and priced at £325

The £39.50 skirt went down a storm with Christine's fans who loved the high-street steal. The week before, the Loose Women host once again created a frenzy – this time wearing a black pleated skirt, also by M&S. The metallic finish skirt hugged her slim frame and was a definite nod to the heavy metal trend that has been appearing on numerous catwalks this season.