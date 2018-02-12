Christine Lampard looked incredible on Monday afternoon when she appeared on ITV's Lorraine show. The stunning wife of Frank Lampard sent fans crazy with her high-street getup, which featured the most stylish of skirts. The dogtooth design is by high street mecca Marks &Spencer and priced at an affordable £39.50. The pencil fitted skirt hugged the TV star's slim frame and featured a fabulous fishtail hem which flared around the knee area and gave it an extra-glam finish. The skirt is part of Marks & Spencer's 'Collection' brand and is currently online in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the star's obtainable, high-street led look. She added a pretty white cashmere jumper by Pure, which retails at £110, and tucked it into the waistband of her skirt, which made the most of her tiny physique. If you are wondering who put together this delightful ensemble – it should come as no surprise that stylist-to-the-stars Angie Smith is the lady behind the look! Angie and Christine, 39, have worked together for a long time – and Angie is responsible for all of Christine's television looks. Angie documents all of her celebrity client’s outfits on her Instagram and hugely popular fashion blog.

This isn't the first time the Loose Women host has worn Marks & Spencer – she donned a black metallic pleated skirt on Thursday afternoon, which is also priced at £39.50. She teamed it with a close-fitting roll neck jumper by Massimo Dutti, which retails at £49.95. This classic outfit was completed with a pair of black high heel court shoes that instantly gave it a polished finish.

Christine's makeup never fails to look both glamorous and totally immaculate. Her face is perfected by Donna May – her to-go-to artist. Christine typically favours a fail-safe makeup look – smoky eye shadow, lashings of mascara and a tanned and flawless base which shows off her smouldering olive complexion perfectly.