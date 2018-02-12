Kate Garraway brightened up Good Morning Britain on Monday in a fabulous high street find that's gone straight to the top of our shopping wish list! Kate, 50, stunned in a lilac and white floral design from high street superstore Marks & Spencer, priced at £59 - and it's still available online in all sizes. The affordable knee-length design is in a flattering tunic cut and comes with a handy detachable belt to help define the waist and streamline curves. Kate complemented the dress with metallic pink high-heel shoes by Zara, and wore her blunt blonde bob teased into a slightly wavy style. Natural, fresh makeup completed her look.

Kate often shares her cheerful high street finds on social media, much to the delight of her followers. Monday's outfit was put together by Kate's favourite stylist Debbie Harper, who is responsible for all of her Good Morning Britain attire. Debbie's other celebrity clients include Charlotte Hawkins and Susannah Reid, and she documents her clients' looks on her Instagram account – 'Debbie Dresses'.

Kate has certainly dressed to impress in recent weeks - including an all-black ensemble she wore to a recent book launch. The presenter stunned in a simple yet chic outfit which consisted of black flared trousers, a black close-fitting top, a large tote bag and fabulous yellow beaded earrings, which pepped up her dark outfit perfectly.