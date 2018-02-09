There is an exciting new fashion collaboration that has just been announced and they go hand in hand perfectly! High street supreme store New Look has announced that none other than Rochelle Humes is the new face of it’s Spring/Summer collection. The brand new, super-exciting campaign will launch at the end of March and will continue throughout the year. What is even more fabulous is that the 28-year-old will actually curate her very own pieces - aptly titled 'The Rochelle Edit' which will be her utmost favourite designs from the collection. New Look are thrilled with the former Saturday's star being involved with the iconic store. Group Marketing Director Georgina Whalley explained: "Rochelle is the perfect fit for New Look. She loves high-street fashion and has an amazing sense of style. She personifies New Look's key brand values – she's positive, confident and full of personality and fun. We know how much our customers will love her and be as excited about this partnership as we are!"

Rochelle is the new face of New Look

The wife or Marvin Humes announced the exciting news on her hugely popular Instagram account, accompanied by a glamorous shot of her sitting upon a sun-drenched chair with the New Look branding printed over the top. The mother-of-two looked to be wearing a bath robe and it looked like she was mid-shoot! She wrote: "BEYOND excited to announce that I am now the face of New Look. If you'd have told this to my teenage self I would have never believed you. Having the best time shooting our first campaign in Marrakech, stay tuned for all the exciting things to come #RochelleForNewlook #PINCHME"

It is turning out to be the singer's busiest year yet! Not only is she training for the London Marathon, she presents a slot oh Heart FM radio, has recently announced she is writing a children's book and bringing out a kid's hair care line, as well as juggling her presenting work on ITV. Go girl!