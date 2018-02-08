Christine Lampard posted a striking selfie on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening, showing off her lean and toned figure in a striped dress by Karen Millen, priced at £130. The gorgeous stretch knit design is part of the brand's current collection and features a flattering 3/4 sleeve and a blue, grey and pink striped detail - a striking contrast to its black base. Christine complemented the dress with nude high heel shoes that elongated her toned legs. Her chic look was put together by stylist-to-the-stars Angie Smith, whose celebrity clients also include Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes. Christine's hair and makeup was no less immaculate. The 39-year-old's raven tresses had been curled into a relaxed, wavy style by Ciler Peksah, and her olive skin was perfected by celebrity makeup artist Donna May, who often works with Christine behind-the-scenes at Loose Women. Lashings of mascara and dark eyeshadow gave the presenter a sultry look.

Christine recently celebrated her 39th birthday and showcased her fun-filled evening on her Instagram account, where she shared a series of candid photographs. The Irish presenter thanked her sister for hosting a party in her honour in her native Ireland, where she partied in Belfast with her good friends and, of course, her husband of two years, Frank Lampard. The couple are clearly head-over-heels in love and often share sweet loved-up selfies on their social media platforms.

