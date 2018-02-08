Two of Kate's favourite brands, L.K. Bennett and Jenny Packham, have come together to create their first-ever fantasy-like bridal shoe and clutch collection. L.K. Bennett is known for its exquisite accessories and successful collaborations, while Jenny Packham is known for their evening wear and bridal gowns. Together, they've created a collection of 21 shoes and clutches that are so magical and beautiful that they'll be the perfect accessory to that start of any happily ever after.

Inspired by classic Hollywood icons and the ornamental style of the 1930s, the collaboration aims to bring the same alluring style to the contemporary bride. With Prince Harry's royal wedding around the corner and the Duchess of Cambridge's admiration for both brands, perhaps we'll even see Meghan Markle walk down the aisle wearing one of the collection's pieces on 19 May.

One of the 16 pairs of shoes designed for the collaboration Photo: Courtesy L.K. Bennett

RELATED: 13 reasons why we're excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Kate has worn both brands on numerous occasions, and needless to say, every time she does, her look is a complete show-stopper. Ever elegant and classic yet modern all at once, the two British brands reflect the same mesmerizing aesthetic. "There is a strong synergy between the L.K.Bennett woman and the Jenny Packham bride so it seemed natural for me to collaborate with their design team," Jenny said of the collection. "It was a project of passion, that combines the Jenny Packham aesthetic with the renowned design heritage and quality of L.K.Bennett."

With ethereal textures such as lace and satin, romantic silhouettes like low-heels and sling-backs, and both feminine and fun details such as stars, these pieces are a dream come true. And the good news is that unlike L.K. Bennett’s past collaborations that were limited edition capsule collections, this one is here to stay. The pieces are now available on both brands’ websites with prices ranging between $295 - $745 (or £195 - £495 if you happen to be in the United Kingdom).

MORE: 8 times Meghan Markle was the perfect royal