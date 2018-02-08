Holly Willoughby wowed viewers on Thursday as she stunned in a figure-hugging leather skirt and polo neck top on ITV's This Morning. The TV presenter delighted her Instagram followers in a high-street led outfit which showed off her obtainable, hugely popular style. The 36-year-old looked super-stylish on Thursday as she showcased a rust-toned skirt by Finery London which is priced at £279. Holly teamed the A-line skirt with a khaki polo neck jumper by Frech Connection and high heel shoes by Office. Holly's loyal and ever-growing fan base were quick to praise the TV star's latest look – leaving a variety of positive replies in the comments section of her Instagram account. One wrote: "flawless as always" and another agreed, exclaiming: "yet another gorgeous outfit". The Dancing on Ice presenter has had a huge surge in followers on her social media platform of late – now topping the three million mark. Her most popular posts tend to be fashion-related, where the mother-of-three showcases her daily looks, styled by her go-to stylist and great friend Angie Smith. Angie has fast become ultra-famous in the fashion world, documenting her celebrity clientele's fashion details on her popular fashion blog Angie Smith Style.

The gorgeous outfit showed off her hourglass figure perfectly

Holly's regular makeup artist Patsy O'Neill was on hand to provide her with a flawless, fresh makeup look for the show – and has been revealing some of the Celebrity Juice panellist's favourite beauty products lately. Not only does the TV star have a penchant for The Ordinary's Serum foundation which costs just £5.70, she also wore a £9.99 lip colour on Wednesday morning, by affordable natural beauty brand Burt's Bees. The shade 'Wine Wave' perfectly matched her burgundy silk shirt by Winser London.

The skirt is available online from Finery London

Many of the items that Holly showcases on her Instagram account tend to sell out as soon as she features them. On Tuesday, the blonde presenter wore a pair of £69.99 high heel shoes by Spanish high-street retailer ZARA. The pretty shoes are the perfect style to wear on Valentine's Day as they features heart shapes on the toe. As soon as Holly wore them, they almost immediately sold out, with only two sizes currently remaining online.

Loading the player...