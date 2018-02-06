Holly Willoughby is ready for Valentine's Day! The This Morning star looked super-stylish on Tuesday as she showcased a 'LOVE' sweater by Chinti & Parker, which is priced at £350. Holly, 36, teamed the statement jumper with a £275 black leather skirt by Karen Millen and eye-catching pink high heels from Zara, which retail at £69.99. Fans were quick to praise the TV star's look - especially her top, which is not only fashion-forward, but also helped to highlight a cause close to Holly's heart. It is part of Chinti & Parker's collaboration with charitable organisation Women for Women International. All profits from the sale of the jumpers go to the charity, which helps women that are survivors of war rebuild their lives. The 36-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of her outfit: "Today is all about women... 100 years to the day we got the vote."

We 'LOVE' Holly's latest look!

The mother-of-three's edgy outfit was put together by her to-go-to stylist Angie Smith, who curates all of Holly's working wardrobe, from her TV appearances and red carpet events to her Dancing on Ice designer get-ups. The figure-hugging ensemble made the most of the presenter's slim frame, while her blonde hair was perfectly styled in loose curls. Holly's regular makeup artist Patsy O'Neill was on hand to provide her with a flawless, fresh makeup look.

Holly's shoes are by ZARA, and priced at £69.99

Holly's loyal Instagram following were quick to praise her latest look. The presenter now has a whopping 3.3 million followers on her social media platform, and her outfit posts are among her most popular uploads. Tuesday's snapshot generated over 20,000 'likes' in just over 20 minutes, with one fan writing: "@hollywilloughby you are the ultimate aim! Simply stunning." A second agreed, adding: "Love everything about this look Holly!"

Holly's charitable sweater was by Chinti & Parker, £350