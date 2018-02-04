Holly Willoughby stepped out to present Sunday's Dancing on Ice, looking as stylish as ever in a fairytale gown by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Jenny Packham. The design featured an embelished bodice and long skirt and was teamed with Gina Shoes. The TV presenter rocked a gorgeous makeup look, with a glowy base to enhance her complexion, a dramatic eye and red lipgloss, while her hair was styled in a sophisticated updo. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram account shortly before the show to unveil her outfit, captioning the post: "Tonight on @dancingonice we are half way through the competition... where did that go??? See you at 6pm @itv Dress by @jennypackham shoes by @ginashoesofficial and jewels by @boodlesjewellery #hwstyle."

Holly Willoughby stunned in a Jenny Packham gown on Sunday's Dancing on Ice

Over the past year, Holly has made a name for herself as one of ITV's most stylish presenters, and has wowed during the new Dancing on Ice series in a range of gorgeous dresses. Last week, she channelled her inner princess in a beautiful full-white Sassi Holford gown – which was custom made especially for the star. The mother-of-three previously praised her stylist, Angie Smith, for her fashionable outfits while chatting to HELLO! Online. Speaking about how she chooses her daily ensembles, which she hashtags #HWStyle on her Instagram account every morning, the presenter revealed that she completely trusts Angie. "I've learnt from her," she said of Angie.

Holly's makeup was done by Patsy O'Neill

Holly continued: "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time. I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

