The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on day four of their incredibly busy tour of Sweden and Norway on Friday – their very last overseas visit before Kate gives birth in April. Kate once again wore an extremely stylish outfit, which consisted of a smart maroon coat by Dolce & Gabbana, black gloves, a Mulberry clutch and smart shoes.The parents of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, travelled to the Hartvig Nissen School which is the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television programme called Skam. The visit was an action-packed one; William and Kate met with the actors and actresses of the popular show to hear more about the adored series. They then proceeded to meet with the students to learn about the effect Skam has had on bringing challenges teenagers face out into the open, and the role played by social media.

Duchess Kate looked amazing on her final day of the royal tour

Pregnant Kate looked typically stylish and ready for the busy day ahead in her statement coat, despite the freezing conditions.She wore her long brunette tresses loose and accessorised with simple jewellery. The Duchess sported a delightful pregnancy glow and her makeup was flawless as always – her skin perfected with neutral foundation and she wore simple brown eyeshadow, a nude lip and a smattering of mascara. The Duchess looked particularly fresh and full of life, despite the fact that she had a late dinner the evening before. The 36-year-old was the belle of the ball at the sumptuous event which took place at the royal place, with King Harald in attendance. Kate wore a flowing opal-coloured Alexander McQueen gown and wore her locks in a stylish up do. She added diamond drop earrings and a glamorous clutch bag for the occasion, as Prince William proceeded to speak at the glittering dinner.