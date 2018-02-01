The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as she dined at the Royal Palace in Oslo on the third day of the royal tour of Sweden and Norway. The pregnant royal, 36, stole the show in a flowing opal-coloured Alexander McQueen gown, which flattered her slender frame and neatly skimmed over her baby bump. The gown featured stylish cape detailing, with silver embellishment around the neckline.

Kate opted to wear her long brunette hair up in a perfectly styled chignon, and accessorised with a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from the Queen, along with Her Majesty's pendant earrings. She completed her look with a co-ordinating clutch bag. Both Prince William and Duchess Kate were in high spirits at the evening event as they spoke with their hosts, King Harald and Queen Sonja, and were introduced to veterans of the Norwegian armed forces.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown

Earlier in the day, the royal couple enjoyed a lunch with the King and Queen of Norway at the Royal Palace. On that occasion, Kate chose a navy blue lace dress by Seraphine, which boasted on-trend bell selves and a ribbon tie neckline. The mother-of-two has worn the label a number of times in the past, and it appears to be her to-go-to brand for maternity wear.

William and Kate have had a jam-packed schedule this week - but the Duchess has never failed to impress with her wardrobe. She has favoured luxury designer Erdem on this royal tour, wearing two exquisite dresses from the designer brand in as many days. At the Fotografiska gallery on Wednesday evening, Kate chose a textured light blue dress by the designer brand. The evening before, at the Residence of the British Ambassador, she opted for a mustard yellow silk dress by the label, which featured a stunning botanical print.